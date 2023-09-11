HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Government school heads meet on education policy in Dharmapuri

September 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 An executive meeting on education policy was organised for the government school heads in Dharmapuri on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi, who reviewed the performance of government schools in the board exams for Class X, XI, XII and the performance of students in NEET, JEE, and other higher education entrances. Notably, Dharmapuri stood second in the number of government school students entering MBBS courses aided by 7.5% quota.

Schools should provide special guidance and orientation to students for skill tests and exams and ensure conditions that would enable universal retention, the heads were told. They were asked to focus on teaching and learning outcomes, monitor and assess the basic learning in science and maths and provide interventions to augment learning outcomes, Ms. Shanthi said.

The school heads were also responsible for the structural safety of school infrastructure that included roofs and walls and any gaps in infrastructure should be flagged and restored, the Collector said. The heads were instructed to ensure the schools had adequate toilet facilities. They were told to create awareness on free of cost books, notebooks, bicycles, school bags, and uniform for students to encourage attendance and retention.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.