Government school heads meet on education policy in Dharmapuri

September 11, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

An executive meeting on education policy was organised for the government school heads in Dharmapuri on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi, who reviewed the performance of government schools in the board exams for Class X, XI, XII and the performance of students in NEET, JEE, and other higher education entrances. Notably, Dharmapuri stood second in the number of government school students entering MBBS courses aided by 7.5% quota.

Schools should provide special guidance and orientation to students for skill tests and exams and ensure conditions that would enable universal retention, the heads were told. They were asked to focus on teaching and learning outcomes, monitor and assess the basic learning in science and maths and provide interventions to augment learning outcomes, Ms. Shanthi said.

The school heads were also responsible for the structural safety of school infrastructure that included roofs and walls and any gaps in infrastructure should be flagged and restored, the Collector said. The heads were instructed to ensure the schools had adequate toilet facilities. They were told to create awareness on free of cost books, notebooks, bicycles, school bags, and uniform for students to encourage attendance and retention.