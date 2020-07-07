Goldsmiths seek permission to reopen workshops

With nearly 25,000 gold jewellery making workshops and smithies closed from Tuesday, the small-scale jewellery making goldsmiths have appealed to District Collector K. Rajamani to reopen the workshops.
S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association, said a team of goldsmiths met the Collector on Tuesday. “We wanted permission to reopen the workshops. The cases reported on Monday were from factories. In the workshops, the goldsmiths work at home. Hence, there is very little possibility for the workers or goldsmiths going out. However, the Collector has said he will not be able to do so till the spread is contained,” he said.
“It is only in the factories that there are more number of workers. Hence, restrictions should be for these units. We (goldsmiths) explained the problems that we face to the Collector. The government should, otherwise, provide adequate financial support to the goldsmiths,” he added.
Acording to B. Muthuvenkataraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, the goldsmiths are the worst affected. However, it is essential to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Collector has assured that he will relax the containment restriction in phases. The goldsmithies and factories have limited access to visitors. However, the workers and goldsmiths should not go out much even if the restrictions are removed.
“We expect more orders as Chennai market is re-opening. But, all the workshops and factories are closed here now,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath