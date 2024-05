The Customs officials on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 intercepted a passenger from Singapore and seized gold bars and gold chains.

The customs officials were checking the luggage of the passengers from Singapore who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport and found the behaviour of one of the passengers to be abnormal.

So the customs officials took the passenger away and when checked his luggage, the customs officials found 1.220 kg gold worth ₹90,28,000. The passenger is being interrogated.