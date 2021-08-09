Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs on Monday seized 883g gold valued around ₹42.82 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

The seizure was made from Ramasamy Sekhar and Tharma Arul Nethaji during customs clearance.

The two passengers were found carrying a paste like substance mixed with gold which was concealed inside their under garments. The paste like substance seized from the two persons weighed 1,171g. Officials extracted 883.06 grams of gold from the paste.