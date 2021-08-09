Coimbatore

Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs on Monday seized 883g gold valued around ₹42.82 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

The seizure was made from Ramasamy Sekhar and Tharma Arul Nethaji during customs clearance.

The two passengers were found carrying a paste like substance mixed with gold which was concealed inside their under garments. The paste like substance seized from the two persons weighed 1,171g. Officials extracted 883.06 grams of gold from the paste.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 11:35:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gold-seized-at-coimbatore-airport/article35826164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY