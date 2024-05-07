GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold-laden van involved in accident in Erode, two injured

The van, carrying 810 kg of gold jewellery was going form Coimbatore to Salem; the driver and guard were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised

May 07, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The driver and a security guard of a van carrying 810 kg of gold jewellery suffered injuries after their vehicle fell on its side near Chithode in Erode, late on Monday, May 7, 2024.

Police said the van was going from Coimbatore to Salem on the national highway, when, while nearing Samathuvapuram Medu, a tarpaulin from the lorry moving ahead fell on the windscreen of its van and the driver Sasikumar, lost control of the vehicle and hit the median.

In the impact, the van fell on its side. Sasikumar and guard, Paulraj suffered injuries. Staff from the gold manufacturing company along with Chithode police sent the injured men to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

The van was retrieved and after verifying all its documents, the vehicle was released. Later, the jewellery was loaded on to another vehicle that proceeded to Salem.

