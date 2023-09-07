GN Mills flyover inaugurated in Coimbatore

September 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the GN Mills flyover here through video conference.

Vehicle movement was permitted on a trial basis on the 1.76-km flyover for about two months and was inaugurated on Thursday. It was constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Bank account opening

Beneficiaries of Dr. Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme can start Aadhaar-linked bank account at the India Post Payments Bank to receive ₹1,000 a month under the scheme. They can approach the nearest post office, post man, or rural postal employee in Coimbatore for details, said a release from the Department of Posts.

Plantation conference

The United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) will conduct its 130th annual conference in Coonoor on September 13 and 14. Technical sessions, panel discussions, and exhibition will be held on September 13. M.V. Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman, State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK), will be chief guest for the annual meeting on September 14 and Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will be the guest of honour.

The sessions on September 13 will include panel discussion on plantation commodities- issues and outlook, ‘Cultivating Success: UAE’s Rise as the Ultimate Destination for Tea & Coffee Trade’ by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of Agri Commodities, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai; ‘Coffee Landscape in India and Tata Starbucks Journey’ by Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks; ‘Emerging Possibilities of Carbon Markets and Green Finance for the Plantation Sector’ by Abhishek Shrivastava, Senior Manager, Amrut Nature Solutions, and ‘Crafting Indian Specialty Coffees’ by Marc Tormo (Altimira), founder of Coffee Ideas, Puducherry, a release from UPASI said.