Get, set for Coimbatore Marathon on Dec. 11

December 06, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tie up your running shoes as the Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon, organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) in association with Coimbatore Runners and Show Space Events, is set to be held on December 11.

Coimbatore City Police commissioner V. Balakrishnan along with Walkaroo International Private Limited Managing Director V.K.C. Noushad, CCF Managing Trustee Balaji and Coimbatore Marathon Race Director Ramesh Ponnuswami announced the event that is to take place after a two-year gap due to COVID-19-induced restrictions, on Tuesday here.

The marathon is to raise awareness on cancer, the importance of early detection at screening camps and follow-up care and counselling for patients and their family, according to a release.

The Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon is recognised by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and the Coimbatore District Athletic Association, the release said.

The release stated the marathon comprised three events, a 21.1-km run (half marathon), a 10- km run and a five-km run/walk. For the half marathon, the first three winners would get ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. For the 10 km marathon, ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 would be given for the top three winners respectively.

Under the veteran’s category, the top three finishers in half marathon will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively, while for the 10-km run, the first three winners will receive ₹10,000, ₹7500 and ₹5,000 respectively. The marathon route will be fully supported by aid stations, hydration points, medical facilities, ambulance services, route markers, course marshals and the finish area with refreshments. Timing chips will be used to keep track of the participants and provide official and personal times.

For more information, write to: info@coimbatoremarathon.com