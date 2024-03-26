GIFT a SubscriptionGift
General Observer takes charge in Krishnagiri

March 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya
General Observer Kiran Kumari Pasi took charge for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

General Observer Kiran Kumari Pasi took charge for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Pasi took charge for the six assembly segments of Uthangarai (Reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanahalli, Hosur and Thally, on Tuesday

Kiran Kumar Pasi may be reached on 9363868327 (or via email on genobserverkrishnagiri2024@gmail.com) ; or alternatively through her contact officer P.D. Ramesh, Tahsildar, on 9944133548.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Pasi was briefed by Collector K.M. Sarayu, accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai.

