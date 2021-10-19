Gani market witnesses brisk sales ahead of Deepavali

With two weeks left for Deepavali, the shops at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) here witnessed brisk sales on Tuesday.

People from the district and from other districts thronged the shops and made retail purchases from the morning. Merchants from other districts visited the market and made bulk purchases.

P. Kandan, a merchant from Madurai, said that he had purchased additional goods as he expected good business this festival season. “Business have started recovering and cash flow is improving after COVID-19 pandemic. People want to celebrate the festival in a grand manner,” Mr. Kandhan said.

Traders expect good business till October-end. Saris, shirts, dhotis, towels, garments for children and youngsters are in good demand.

While wholesale business was above 70%, retail sales were above 60% in the market on Tuesday.