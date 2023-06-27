Four teachers posted on deputation at Bargur tribal residential school in Erode district

June 27, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - ERODE

Four teachers have been posted on deputation at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Bargur, Erode district, and they are expected to join duty on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

A senior government official said four teachers for Tamil, English, Biology and Mathematics, all from nearby schools, have been posted on deputation, and would be taking classes, two days a week, at the school. “Orders were served to the teachers and they will start handling the classes from Wednesday,” the official said.

Last week, students, parents and members of various political parties had staged a demonstration near the Bargur bus stop, condemning the government’s delay in sanctioning teacher posts for 10 subjects at the school.

The institution, started on December 12, 1962, as a primary school, was upgraded to a middle school on June 3, 1992, to a high school on June 14, 2008 and to a higher secondary school on January 21, 2016. Currently, 210 students study there from classes 6 to 10, while 105 students study in classes 11 and 12. The school is run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

When it was upgraded as a higher secondary in 2016, five postgraduate teachers (PG) posts were sanctioned for the school. However, the subject was not mentioned. This apart, posts of two English, Tamil and Mathematics teachers, one Biology, Social Science, Science and History teacher were not sanctioned at all, leading to a seven-year delay in these teacher posts for the school.

A senior official at the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department told The Hindu that the school has post-graduate teachers for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce and Economics while the two undergraduate teachers are handling Tamil and English subjects for higher secondary classes. Likewise, the subjects of Commerce, Economics and Accountancy were handled by a single teacher for higher secondary classes. A special teacher was handling Biology while the History subject was handled by a teacher posted on deputation, the official said.

Teachers for Tamil, English and Science, for classes 6 to 10 were available while the post of a teacher for Mathematics is currently vacant, the official said. Hence, a PG Mathematics teacher was handling Mathematics for classes 6 to 10 while Social Science was handled by the History teacher from another higher secondary school, posted on deputation, he added.

Sources in the School Education Department said that only after the school is merged with their department, as announced in the State Budget, would posts of teachers be sanctioned after which teachers would be posted.

Meanwhile, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that the new building, constructed about 1 km from the school premises, that has a room for the headmaster, six classrooms, and three laboratories, would be put to use soon.