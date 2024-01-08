GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four police personnel in Erode transferred to armed reserve, after prisoners escape from their custody

Two of three persons, arrested on charges of robbing a temple hundial, managed to escape from the premises of a court; special teams have been formed to look for them

January 08, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Four T.N. police personnel were transferred to the armed reserve, after two prisoners, whom they were escorting in Gobichettipalayam, escaped, on January 6, 2024.

Police said that recently, unidentified persons had broken open the hundial of the Kariya Kaliamman temple in Singiripalayam in Gobichettipalayam and decamped with the cash in it. The Kadathur police had registered a case and arrested P. Ayyappan alias Ajith, 24, his brother P. Sethu, 25, and S. Bharani, 19, all from Tiruppur district. They were lodged at the district jail in Gobichettipalayam.

Since the three were also involved in a burglary under the Siruvalur police station limits, the police decided to take them in custody and produce them before a Judicial Magistrate court in Gobichettipalayam. The escort team comprising sub-inspector of police John Kennady, head constable Geethamani, and two constables Arunraj and Palanisamy of the Siruvalur police station obtained a prison in transit (PT) warrant. At 2.45 p.m. on January 6, the three accused persons had lunch at the court premises and when they went to wash their hands, two of them, Ayyappan and Sethu escaped. Efforts by the police to nab them did not yield results. The third accused person, Bharani was taken to the station.

Two special teams have been formed to nab the accused persons who are still at large. The Gobichettipalayam police registered a case, and Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar issued orders to transfer the four police personnel to the armed reserve.

