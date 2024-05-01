Four members of a family killed in accident at Bhavanisagar

May 01, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Four members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction on the Sathyamangalam - Mettupalayam Road in the late hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.15 p.m. at Ayyansalai village when the family, Murugan, his wife, Ranjitha, son Abishek and daughter Nithisya, travelling in a car, collided with another car coming from Sirumugai. In the impact, all four suffered serious injuries and died.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. Bhavanisagar police are inquiring.