GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four members of a family killed in accident at Bhavanisagar

May 01, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction on the Sathyamangalam - Mettupalayam Road in the late hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.15 p.m. at Ayyansalai village when the family, Murugan, his wife, Ranjitha, son Abishek and daughter Nithisya, travelling in a car, collided with another car coming from Sirumugai. In the impact, all four suffered serious injuries and died.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. Bhavanisagar police are inquiring.

Related Topics

Erode / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.