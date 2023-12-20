GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four get life imprisonment for murder in Erode

December 20, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Gobichettipalayam has sentenced four persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a driver in 2019.

The prosecution case was that on September 21, 2019, Vijayakumar(35), a driver from Gobichettipalayam, harassed a married woman while she was asleep in her house. Her husband, Mani Mohan(53), hatched a plan to murder Vijayakumar. He, along with his relatives Nagaraj(30), Boopathi Raja(39), Satheesh Kumar(33), and three others of the same village (Sekar) 24, Somasundaram (39), and Vigneshwar(24), murdered Vijayakumar. Gobichettipalayam police registered a case and arrested the seven.

K. Dhayanithi, III Additional District Judge, Gobichettipalayam, found Mani Mohan, Nagaraj, Boopathi and Satheesh Kumar guilty of the murder and sentenced them to undergo two life imprisonments and imposed fine of ₹21,000 on each. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Sekar, Somasundaram and Vigneshwar were acquitted.

