Four arrested for murder in Namakkal

November 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Namakkal

Four persons were arrested in connection with a murder of a lawyer, on Thursday.

S. Manikandan (38) of Periyar Nagar near Varagur was a lawyer. On November 3, while he was going home from Namakkal, a gang murdered him at the Kasthuripatti Junction. The Erumapatti police registered a case, and seven special teams were formed. On Thursday, the police arrested R. Mahesh (31) of Varagur, R. Kumaresan (29), M. Siva (26), and R. Ilanthiraiyan (29), residents of Tiruchi district. Police sources said enmity prevailed between Manikandan and his relative Mahesh regarding the missing of a gold chain that led to the murder.