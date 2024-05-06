GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former minister S.P. Velumani seeks steps to solve water crisis in Coimbatore

May 06, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister S.P. Velumani submitting a petition to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Former minister S.P. Velumani submitting a petition to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

Former minister S.P. Velumani, along with AIADMK MLAs, petitioned Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday seeking steps to address water scarcity in the city. He urged Mr. Pati to implement the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme immediately to meet the long-term water needs of the city. He claimed that the scheme would be of immense help to the residents in Karumathampatti and Sulur Town Panchayat, where water was supplied once in a month. On human-wildlife conflict due to water scarcity, Mr. Velumani sought installation of artificial troughs in the forest areas to prevent straying of wildlife into human habitations. He said the district administration and the Water Supply Board officials should take steps on a war-footing to ensure availability of water in Coimbatore.

