Forest Dept. recruits first transgender woman

S. Deepthi, a 21-year-old from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore, became one of the first transgender women to begin working with the Forest Department on Friday.

Deepthi, who has a B.Com degree in Professional Accounting and who had wanted to pursue a career in Chartered Accountancy, joined as junior assistant at the office of the District Forest Officer, the Nilgiris division.

Deepthi told reporters she was very excited to start her job at the DFO’s office. She said that she hoped it would pave the way for more members of the community to take up government jobs in future. “The lack of availability of employment opportunities to transgenders is obviously a major concern. But, I hope to be a part of the change in attitude towards the community,” she said.

Deepthi’s father, T. Subramaniam, a forest guard in Periyanaickenpalayam Range in Coimbatore district, died in 2007 in a road accident. She was given the job on compassionate grounds. “We have been trying to get the job for around five years,” said Deepthi.

Accompanying Deepthi on her first day of work were two of Deepthi’s family members from the transgender community. “We are very excited to be a part of Deepthi’s journey. More transwomen were getting opportunities to work in the government as well as in the private sectors. So Deepthi’s recruitment as a Forest Department staff will help fight the stigma against transgenders,” said K. Ammu.