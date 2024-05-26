GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest Department decides to provide e-bicycles for tourists at Yercaud permanently 

Published - May 26, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department, which arranged 20 e-bicycles for tourists coming for the Yercaud summer festival and flower show, has made the availability of those e-bicycles permanent at the hill station.

The 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show were inaugurated on Wednesday and the summer festival alone concluded on Sunday. The flower show at Yercaud Anna Park was extended till May 30.

Forest officials said that for the benefit of tourists coming to Yercaud for the summer festival and flower show, the department provided 20 e-bicycles at Eco Park. Willing tourists should pay ₹1,000 as deposit and hand over their original Aadhaar card to the department to get the e-bicycle. It charges ₹100 per hour for the e-bicycles. Ten e-bicycles, each for men and women, are available.

Initially, the department provided the e-bicycles for the festival alone. But now it has decided to provide the e-bicycles permanently for tourists coming to the hill station..

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.