Forest Department decides to provide e-bicycles for tourists at Yercaud permanently 

The Forest Department, which arranged 20 e-bicycles for tourists coming for the Yercaud summer festival and flower show, has made the availability of those e-bicycles permanent at the hill station.

The 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show were inaugurated on Wednesday and the summer festival alone concluded on Sunday. The flower show at Yercaud Anna Park was extended till May 30.

Forest officials said that for the benefit of tourists coming to Yercaud for the summer festival and flower show, the department provided 20 e-bicycles at Eco Park. Willing tourists should pay ₹1,000 as deposit and hand over their original Aadhaar card to the department to get the e-bicycle. It charges ₹100 per hour for the e-bicycles. Ten e-bicycles, each for men and women, are available.

Initially, the department provided the e-bicycles for the festival alone. But now it has decided to provide the e-bicycles permanently for tourists coming to the hill station..