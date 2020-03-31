Foreigners in quarantine at Isha

As many as 150 foreigners are currently accommodated at Isha Yoga Foundation where they had come to attend various programmes, including for Shivaratri held on February 21.
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that the government was collecting details of foreigners and Indians who had come to the State after February 15 and foreigners at Isha Yoga were also in the checklist.
According to the Coimbatore district administration, the foreigners had come much before the government notification. They are in quarantine on Isha Yoga campus and Health Department conducted a check-up. They were being monitored regularly, said district administration.
Health Department sources said that the medical examination was held on March 28. However, details of the medical examination, including type of test/screening done on foreigners were not available.
