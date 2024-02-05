GIFT a SubscriptionGift
For 100 children from remote settlements in Erode, a dream comes true with a visit to Chennai

The trip, for students of classes 10 and 11 of the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Bargur, was facilitated by Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam

February 05, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam with students of the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School from Bargur at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Monday, February 5, 2024

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam with students of the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School from Bargur at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Monday, February 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A long-held dream of 100 children from various remote habitations in Bargur Hills, Erode district, who have never, so far in their lives, gone beyond their taluk, was fulfilled on Monday, February 5, 2024, when they were taken on an educational tour to Chennai.

As many as 306 students, including 138 girls, study at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Bargur in Anthiyur taluk. The school has 12 teachers. Most of the children are from habitations that lack roads and internet connectivity, and most of their parents have migrated to various places for work. Recently, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam visited the school and distributed free bicycles to the students. During his interaction, students said they have seen trains, beaches and the city of Chennai only in films, and expressed their longingness to travel. The MLA consulted the school headmaster and teachers and permission was obtained from the School Education Department for a trip.

Since train tickets were not available, two Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were hired and 100 students from classes 10 and 11 along with six teachers, accompanied by the MLA, left for Chennai on Sunday night and reached at 5 a.m. on Monday.

“Only a few students had visited Anthiyur while none had visited even Erode city,” the MLA, told The Hindu, adding that he was wanted to fulfil their desire come what may.  As the School Education Department’s funds were insufficient to meet the expenses of trip, the MLA contributed ₹1 lakh, from his personal funds, for the trip. “They need to see the world and enjoy it and I want to see smiles on their faces and ensure their dream comes true,” said Mr. Venkatachalam.

Students were taken to the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam, the Anna Centenary Library, the Government Museum, the Secretariat and enjoyed a ride on a Chennai Metro train. They finished up the trip with a visit to Marina beach. Teachers said students were astonished to see high-rise buildings and the number of vehicles on the crowded roads, something they had only before seen on the screen. “Many had only travelled in pickup vehicles through dense forests and over rough terrains. This was a completely new experience for them,” said a teacher.

