Food safety officials raid snack shop at Ammapet in Salem

The Food Safety Department officials raided a snack shop that announced to sell thattuvadai set along with gold foil paper for Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

Sridhar, a resident of Ammapet, runs a snack shop on Ammapet Main Road. Recently, he announced that thattuvadai set covered in gold foil paper will be sold for Akshaya Tritiya on Friday. As the announcement went viral on social media, some people raised questions about the safety of consuming the gold foil-covered snack. Following this, food safety officials raided the shop on Friday and took the gold foil paper for lab test as it did not have any FSSAI standard marks. Based on the lab report, action will be taken against the shop owner, the officials said.

The officials also raided a bakery owned by A. Govindasamy at Elampillai following complaints against the shop selling substandard cakes. The officials seized 5.5 kg of snacks from the bakery and sent the samples for lab testing. The officials found banned plastic items used to heat snack items in the shop, slapped a fine of ₹2,000 fine and closed the shop.