GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Food safety officials raid snack shop at Ammapet in Salem

Updated - May 10, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department officials raided a snack shop that announced to sell thattuvadai set along with gold foil paper for Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

Sridhar, a resident of Ammapet, runs a snack shop on Ammapet Main Road. Recently, he announced that thattuvadai set covered in gold foil paper will be sold for Akshaya Tritiya on Friday. As the announcement went viral on social media, some people raised questions about the safety of consuming the gold foil-covered snack. Following this, food safety officials raided the shop on Friday and took the gold foil paper for lab test as it did not have any FSSAI standard marks. Based on the lab report, action will be taken against the shop owner, the officials said.

The officials also raided a bakery owned by A. Govindasamy at Elampillai following complaints against the shop selling substandard cakes. The officials seized 5.5 kg of snacks from the bakery and sent the samples for lab testing. The officials found banned plastic items used to heat snack items in the shop, slapped a fine of ₹2,000 fine and closed the shop.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.