GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food Safety Department seals unlicensed RO plant in Dharmapuri

February 22, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
District Designated Officer A. Babu Sujata (right) led a raid on an unauthorized RO plant in Thimmarayanahalli panchayat in Mahendramangalam in Dharmapuri 21 February 2024.

District Designated Officer A. Babu Sujata (right) led a raid on an unauthorized RO plant in Thimmarayanahalli panchayat in Mahendramangalam in Dharmapuri 21 February 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Food Safety officials on Wednesday shut down an illegal Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in Mahendramangalam.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by District Designated Officer for Food Safety A. Banu Sujatha conducted the raid in Poothipatty village in the Thimarayanahalli panchayat of Mahendramagalam. The Food Safety Department stated that the RO water purification plant was situated on agricultural land in Poothipatty village. It was found that the plant had no valid licenses or permits and that it was drawing groundwater and packaging it in 20 ltr cans. K. Nandagopal, a food safety officer who was part of the team, reported that the owner of the plant was a man named Krishnan, who had bought the land on lease. Ms. Banu Sujatha sealed the unit.

Further, the department highlighted the various requirements that need to be fulfilled to set up a water purification plant, beginning with a permit from the Public Works department for selecting the site after checking the potability of the water, and permission to sink the bore and draw water, and clearances from the local panchayat, certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, and a valid license from the Food Safety department. Other criteria include, canning the water in sealed bottles containing details of the manufacturer, address, food safety license number, the date of manufacture, and the expiry of the water, among other relevant information, the officials added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.