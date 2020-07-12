Flyover work nearing completion

The flyover construction at Kandhampatti junction here is expected to be completed in a week, officials said.
The flyover located on the busy Salem-Kochi national highway is being constructed at a cost of ₹33 crore and is expected to ease vehicle movement at the junction, one of the busiest points on the Salem-Kochi highway.
According to officials from national highways department, improvement works are being carried out at the junction and approach road works and painting are progress at the flyover. The works are progressing at a fast pace, they said.
Villagers and motorists here have been demanding for steps to ease traffic movement in the junction.
Besides highway motorists, villagers on both sides of the highway who travel towards Salem were also dependent on this stretch of the highway and severe traffic congestion used to occur at this point.
According to officials, the major structural works of the flyover are over.
Besides traffic, since gaps on the median to make U-turns were almost a km away, those living on both sides of the highway make unauthorised cuts on the median to criss-cross the highway often leading to fatal accidents.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had laid the foundation stone for the project in February 2019.
