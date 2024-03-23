Flying squad seizes ₹6.20 crore worth jewels in Namakkal

March 23, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Namakkal

Officials from the flying squad seized jewellery worth ₹6.20 crore during a vehicle check on Saturday. The squad, led by Z. Rafi Ahmed, stopped a van at Mallur Junction on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. During the search, the officials found 39 boxes containing jewels worth ₹6.2 crore which were being transported to various districts from Salem. The officials asked for documents to verify the ownership of the jewellery, but found them to be insufficient. As a result, the officials seized the jewels and handed them over to Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Muthu Ramalingam.

Similarly, in Salem, a flying squad led by Ilaiyarasu seized ₹2 lakh in unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Shevapet. The cash was retrieved from a car driven by Kirubakaran (52), a resident of Yercaud Foothills.