GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flying squad seizes ₹6.20 crore worth jewels in Namakkal

March 23, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the flying squad seized jewellery worth ₹6.20 crore during a vehicle check on Saturday. The squad, led by Z. Rafi Ahmed, stopped a van at Mallur Junction on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. During the search, the officials found 39 boxes containing jewels worth ₹6.2 crore which were being transported to various districts from Salem. The officials asked for documents to verify the ownership of the jewellery, but found them to be insufficient. As a result, the officials seized the jewels and handed them over to Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Muthu Ramalingam.

Similarly, in Salem, a flying squad led by Ilaiyarasu seized ₹2 lakh in unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Shevapet. The cash was retrieved from a car driven by Kirubakaran (52), a resident of Yercaud Foothills.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.