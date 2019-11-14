Flagpost row: DMK members stage protest

Members of the DMK staged a protest at the South Taluk office here on Thursday demanding action against those responsible for the November 11 road accident on Avinashi Road allegedly caused by an AIADMK flagpost.
The protest was led by N. Karthik, Singanallur MLA and DMK’s urban district unit in-charge. Police permission was denied for the protest, although a letter was submitted, an officer said.
Mr. Karthik demanded that the State government must bring the responsible persons behind the accident to justice and provide adequate compensation to Ms. Rajeswari.
Responding to The Hindu’s query on whether the DMK has taken any steps to avoid placing party flagposts, he said, “We will discuss with the top brass of the party and arrive at a decision.” A total of 265 protesters were removed. They were later released.
