Five held for two-wheeler thefts

The Coimbatore City Police have busted a five-member group involved in two-wheeler thefts in various parts of the city and recovered 10 stolen vehicles.

Members of the group, all hailing from Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, followed the modus operandi of travelling to Coimbatore by bus and leaving the city with stolen two-wheelers.

M. Ilavarasan (23), S. Sudhakar (23), N. Prasath (23), M. Aravindhan (23) from Thanjavur, and A. Senthil alias Sivasenthil (23) from Nagapattinam were arrested by a special team late on Wednesday. The police said that Ilavarasan worked as a distributor with a packaged drinking water firm in Coimbatore and stayed at Periyanaickenpalayam. He used to track high-valued motorcycles while distributing 20 litre water cans in residential areas and share the location with the four others who would come to Coimbatore by bus.

After stealing two-wheelers, Sudhakar, Prasath, Aravindhan and Senthil used to ride them to their native places and sell to buyers by promising to arrange the original documents in a short period. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.