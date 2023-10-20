HamberMenu
Five youth from Coimbatore drown in Valparai river

October 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five youth, including two siblings, from Coimbatore drowned in a river at Valparai on Friday. 

The police identified the deceased as S. Nafil of G.M. Nagar at Ukkadam, R. Ajay, R. Dhanush, his elder brother R. Vinith from Manikandapuram near Kinathukadavu, and Sarath. According to the police, Nafil, Ajay and Dhanush were doing final year of B.Sc. Biotechnology in a private college near Coimbatore. Vinith had completed M.Sc. Biotechnology this year.

The youth, along with their friends, went to Valparai on a leisure trip on Friday. They ventured into Nallakathu river in the evening and five of them drowned.

After being alerted about the incident at 5 p.m., Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from Valparai rushed to the spot. Leading fireman V. Muthupandi said the bodies of all the five were retrieved in an hour.

The police shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Valparai.

