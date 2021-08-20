Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested for staying illegally in Tiruppur

The men had no passports or visas, police said

Tiruppur District Police on Thursday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals near Palladam, on charges of residing illegally without valid documents.

According to the police, the five men -- Burkath Hussain (27), Mohammad Muttalib (26), Syedullah Islam (24), Asraful (20) and Mohammad Uzzal Mia (33) -- were staying with migrant workers from West Bengal at rented houses in Pukkulipalayam near Mangalam for nearly one year. All five were employed at a private garment company.

Based on a tip-off on Thursday evening, the Mangalam police inquired with the five men, during which they allegedly confessed that they were from Bangladesh and that they do not possess documents such as passports and a visa. However, they were not found to be involved in any other illegal activity, according to the police.

Following this, the Mangalam police booked the five accused under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way, the police said.