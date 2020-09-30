Fire breaks out at flour mill

A fire broke out at a flour godown in an unit at Nethimedu damaging gunny bags containing sago, starch and other ingredients kept for preparing cattle fodder here on Wednesday.
Anbalagan owned the godown at Kandappa Colony where fodder for cow and chicken are made from tapioca. Also, tapioca gum is prepared that is used for pasting posters and the produce is marketed in nearby districts.
At 8 a.m., fire broke out at the godown located in the manufacturing unit that soon spread to other rooms. Workers alerted the Shevapet fire service department and the fire was brought under control in less than an hour.
Fire-fighters said that gunny bags containing cattle fodder and machines were damaged in the fire and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials inspected the spot and held inquiries. Annathanapatti police registered a case and are investigating.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath