Fire breaks out at flour mill

A fire broke out at a flour godown in an unit at Nethimedu damaging gunny bags containing sago, starch and other ingredients kept for preparing cattle fodder here on Wednesday.

Anbalagan owned the godown at Kandappa Colony where fodder for cow and chicken are made from tapioca. Also, tapioca gum is prepared that is used for pasting posters and the produce is marketed in nearby districts.

At 8 a.m., fire broke out at the godown located in the manufacturing unit that soon spread to other rooms. Workers alerted the Shevapet fire service department and the fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Fire-fighters said that gunny bags containing cattle fodder and machines were damaged in the fire and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials inspected the spot and held inquiries. Annathanapatti police registered a case and are investigating.