Fine imposed for not wearing mask

Over 1,000 people were imposed spot fine of ₹200 for not wearing masks in public places across the district on Friday.

The district administration had cautioned people against the spread of COVID-19 and made wearing of mask mandatory.

Also, it had advised the people to ensure personal distancing while in public places.

Officials from the department of revenue, health and corporation workers along with police personnel inspected shops and also monitored the movement of public on arterial roads and in market areas. Over 1,100 persons who were not wearing masks were levied fine on a single day.

Corporation officials said that shops in the city limits were inspected to check whether hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance and thermal scanners were used to scan customers. They said that the inspection would continue in the coming days and added that more cases were registered against people for not wearing masks.