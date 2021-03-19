Coimbatore

Fine imposed for not wearing mask

A corporation worker intercepting a two-wheeler rider for not wearing mask in Erode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 1,000 people were imposed spot fine of ₹200 for not wearing masks in public places across the district on Friday.

The district administration had cautioned people against the spread of COVID-19 and made wearing of mask mandatory.

Also, it had advised the people to ensure personal distancing while in public places.

Officials from the department of revenue, health and corporation workers along with police personnel inspected shops and also monitored the movement of public on arterial roads and in market areas. Over 1,100 persons who were not wearing masks were levied fine on a single day.

Corporation officials said that shops in the city limits were inspected to check whether hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance and thermal scanners were used to scan customers. They said that the inspection would continue in the coming days and added that more cases were registered against people for not wearing masks.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:07:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/fine-imposed-for-not-wearing-mask/article34112191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY