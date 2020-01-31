Female foetus found in toilet at Kovilpalayam

A female foetus was found in the toilet of a private hospital at Kovilpalayam here on Wednesday. The police said that the foetus, aged around seven months, was found by a conservancy worker in the closet of the toilet around 8 p.m. when she went to clean it.

The hospital authorities complained to the police that a 36-year-old woman from Selvapuram had come to the hospital around 6 a.m. on Wednesday with complaints of stomach pain.

She was treated as out-patient. The woman left the hospital with her 19-year-old son, who had accompanied her. The investigation by the police found that the woman, who has been identified, became pregnant in an extra marital affair. She had allegedly consumed some drugs, reportedly to abort the foetus, and sought treatment at the private hospital. The police suspect that the foetus got expelled when the woman used the toilet and left the place without informing anyone. The police were on the lookout for the woman.