Female elephant found dead in forest periphery near Coimbatore

Officials said there were no external injuries on the elephant; a post-mortem has been scheduled

May 07, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The female elephant that was found dead near Mangarai in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

The female elephant that was found dead near Mangarai in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A female wild elephant was found dead in the periphery of a forest periphery near Coimbatore on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) morning.

Forest Department officials said the carcass of the adult elephant was found near a dry stream in Mangarai, within the limits of the Coimbatore Forest range.

Field staff of the Department spotted the carcass around 150 metres away from the forest boundary during a routine patrol around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

After alerting the forest range officer and the district forest officer, the staff searched the surroundings. The elephant reportedly did not have any external injuries.

An official said arrangements have been made for the post-mortem examination of the carcass. The cause of death would be known after the post-mortem, the official said.

