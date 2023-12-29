GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Faulty street lights on Mettupalayam road in Coimbatore pose risk to motorists

December 29, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists travelling on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore say the flickering street lights cause headache and difficulty in navigating through fog.

Motorists travelling on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore say the flickering street lights cause headache and difficulty in navigating through fog. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The street lights on Mettupalayam Road, starting from Saibaba Colony junction to Thudiyalur junction, have been flickering for several weeks, posing a potential threat to motorists.

P. Kesavan, a resident of Sai Baba Colony, said, “Majority of the streetlights between Saibaba Temple and Thudiyalur do not function properly, putting motorists at great inconvenience. Despite numerous complaints, the Corporation is yet to take any action.”

The residents said that flickering street lights irritate eyes while travelling on the road. “It also cause headaches, especially while driving after a tiring day of work,” said Vidyasree Krishnan, another motorist.

Despite the recent construction of two flyovers at Kavundampalayam and GN Mills junctions, and plans for two more at Saibaba Temple and Thudiyalur junctions, the 6-km stretch between Saibaba Temple and Thudiyalur junctions is often engulfed in darkness.

The residents wanted the Coimbatore Corporation to fix the faulty street lights considering the reduced visibility caused by fog in the area. “I work at night and return home early morning when roads are covered with fog. I am unable to see anything in that particular stretch,” said Muthuvel, a software engineer.

A Corporation official said that many complaints have been received regarding the issue and the civic body was looking into it. “There seems to be an issue with the wiring, which is causing the lights to flicker. We will get that checked soon,” the official said.

