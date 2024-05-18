GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farms in Krishnagiri advised to destroy poultry products procured from Kerala in the last one month

Published - May 18, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Farms that had procured birds, eggs and poultry feed from Kerala in the last one month are advised to destroy them, the district administration has stated. The advisory comes in the light of bird flu outbreak at Alappuzha in Kerala.

Chairing a consultative meeting here on Saturday to ascertain the preventive measures and disseminate awareness on bird flu (Avian influenza), District Collector K. M. Sarayu said that even though there were no cases of bird flu in Tamil Nadu, precautions are mandated to prevent an outbreak.

According to the Collector, the administration has put in place 30 rapid response teams (RRT) and the teams shall be deployed with adequate disinfectants and sprayers. The RRTs shall also make periodic inspections in all poultry farms to inspect if adequate biosecurity measures are put in place by the managements.

Poultry managements shall disinfect trucks bringing in birds and eggs, before allowing them into the farm. Dead birds should be disposed off in pits. Public are advised to consume poultry and poultry-related food only after proper cooking in a hygienic manner, the Collector said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.