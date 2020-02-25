Farmers stage protest outside PAP office

Over a hundred farmers staged a protest outside the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) office in Vettaikaranpudur near Pollachi on Monday demanding timely release of water for irrigation.

In a petition, the farmers from Anamalai Block PAP Aliyar Old Ayacut Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association alleged that water for agricultural lands in the old ayacut region was released only in September 2019 instead of May 15, 2019.

The delay allegedly affected the paddy cultivation and caused losses to the farmers, the petition said. The farmers demanded that water must be released on May 15 this year.