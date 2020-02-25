Coimbatore

Farmers stage protest outside PAP office

Over a hundred farmers staged a protest outside the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) office in Vettaikaranpudur near Pollachi on Monday demanding timely release of water for irrigation.

In a petition, the farmers from Anamalai Block PAP Aliyar Old Ayacut Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association alleged that water for agricultural lands in the old ayacut region was released only in September 2019 instead of May 15, 2019.

The delay allegedly affected the paddy cultivation and caused losses to the farmers, the petition said. The farmers demanded that water must be released on May 15 this year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 12:26:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-stage-protest-outside-pap-office/article30907354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY