Farmers stage protest outside Minister’s residence

Over 100 members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Patthukappu Sangam staged a protest over a raft of demands outside the residence of Electricity Minister P.Thangamani here on Sunday.

Alleging that the laying of high tension towers on farm lands had affected their livelihood, the protesting farmers demanded the State government to provide uniform compensation to those affected in all the districts.

Their other demands were raising the minimum compensation to ₹10 lakh, laying underground the high voltage transmission line between Tiruppur and Virudhunagar, and stopping the move to set up a sub-station at Kavudhampalayam. The protesters were arrested and removed.