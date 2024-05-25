Farmers’ bodies to protest urging govt. to protect riparian rights

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Association Confederation has announced that to protect the riparian rights over various water projects, the outfit has called for picketing the Madurai Income Tax Office on May 28 and to block roads to Kerala on June 13, said P.R. Pandian, president of the confederation.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the confederation, he said ever since the DMK came to power, the rights over rivers and sharing of the river water was losing for the State.

Kerala Government which shelved the Siruvani renovation works in 2015 has illegally completed the same in 2022-23. Now, Kerala was planning to construct a check-dam across Silandhi river and Tamil Nadu has not taken any concrete legal steps to stop the work. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was diverting the attention of the people by writing to his Kerala counterpart.

Kerala Government has drafted a plan to demolish the existing Mullaperiyar dam and construct a new one and the same was submitted to the Environment Ministry. An expert panel with 11 members has been formed. Tamil Nadu again has not taken any concrete legal measures to stop Kerala.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association has announced that it would lay siege to Chinnaru check-post on Udumalpet - Munnar road on May 26 at 10 a.m.