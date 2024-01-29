Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Krishnagiri

January 29, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

A 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the district on Monday. Local people staged a road roko with the body.

Sambasivam, a resident of Maharajakadai, owned farmland near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border in the Poovagoundanyeri locality.

In the early hours of Monday, he went to his farmland to harvest millet before sunrise. At that time, a wild elephant attacked and trampled him to death. Villagers found the body lying on the roadside.

On information, the family members and relatives of the deceased gathered on the spot and took the body to Krishnagiri - Kuppam Road and staged a road roko. More than 200 villagers participated in the protest that affected vehicle movement in the locality.

The villagers alleged that for the past few days, more than 10 wild elephants had been roaming in the locality. Last month, a person sustained leg fracture in an elephant attack.

The Forest Department had assured them to chase the elephants back into the forest, but no action was taken. The department should give compensation to the family and take steps to chase the elephants into the forest, they added.

Forest officials and police held talks with the villagers and assured them to look into their demands. Following this, the villagers withdrew their protest, and the police sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for postmortem. The Maharajakadai police registered a case.