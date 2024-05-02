GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer murdered in Salem; relatives protested

May 02, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of a farmer who was murdered over a land dispute staged a dharna outside Salem Collectorate on Thursday.

Jothivel, (60) of Melthumbai near Malliyakarai, was involved in a land dispute with Raju (64) who belongs to the same locality. On Tuesday, Raju, along with three of his relatives Vino, Arulmani and Venkatesh, allegedly attacked Jothivel while he was at work on his farm. Jothivel was taken to Attur Government Hospital and later referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Malliyakarai police have registered a case and arrested Arulmani (30), and a lookout is on for the others.

Meanwhile, Jothivel’s relatives on Thursday gathered outside the Collectorate and staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the persons involved. The police assured the protestors of action into the case and let of them inside the Collectorate to submit a petition, following which they withdrew their protest.

Salem

