Coimbatore

Farmer dies in gaur attack

A farmer, who was attacked by a gaur near Vazhapadi here, died at hospital on Sunday. According to forest officials, the deceased was identified as Ramalingam (60). The incident happened on Saturday evening at his farm land which lies adjacent to forest area. He was rushed to a private hospital and was later taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where he died.

