Farm labourers stage demonstrations

The Tamil Nadu Farm Labourers Association staged a protest demonstration over various demands regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) here on Tuesday.

The CPI(M) affiliated workers association alleged that there were misappropriation of funds meant for the wages of MNREGS under the social audit, and demanded an inquiry.

The protesters also demanded increase in the wage days to 250 per year and revise the rules to enable payment of minimum wage of ₹600 since constructions works were also brought into the MNREGS. The association alleged that the entry of construction works into the scheme led to contractors affiliated to the ruling party taking up the works causing siphoning of funds.

It alleged that social audits had shown misappropriation of funds meant for the scheme.

The protesters also demanded basic amenities at the work site that included drinking water, first aid kits and shelter.

Staff Reporter in Salem adds

In Salem, members of All India Agriculture Workers Union staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The members raised slogans condemning the Centre for reducing budget allocation for the scheme and demanded that the governments must ensure that work was provided to all MNREGS card holders.

The protesters alleged that irregularities to the tune of ₹4,127 crore had taken place in the State under the scheme and demanded action against the culprits. The protesters later petitioned the Collector on this regard.