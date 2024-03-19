GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Extension of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU train to Podanur and new bi-weekly Tuticorin-Mettupalayam service hailed

March 19, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Extension of the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU service to Podanur for three trips every day, and introduction of a bi-weekly train connecting Mettupalayam and Tuticorin have elicited appreciation from train user associations in Coimbatore.

A long-time demand of the travelling public has been fulfilled through extension of the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU service, N Subramanian, general secretary of the Podanur Train Users’ Association, and Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said. The extension has meant halving of travel time between Mettupalayam and Podanur, he said.

The Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Podanur MEMU (06009) will depart at 8.20 a.m. and reach the destination at 9.25 a.m., with a three minute stoppage at Coimbatore (8.57/ 9 a.m.).

In the return direction, the train (No. 06812) will depart at 9.40 a.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 10.45 a.m. The train will stop for three minutes (9.52 to 9.55 a.m.) at the Coimbatore station.

The Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Podanur MEMU (06815) will depart at 1.05 p.m. and arrive at Podanur at 2.10 p.m. In the return direction, the train (06816) will depart at 3.30 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 4.30 p.m.

The Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Podanur MEMU (06822) will depart at 6.55 p.m. and reach Podanur at 8 p.m. In the return direction, it will depart at 8.10 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 9.10 p.m.

As per the announcement by the Railway Board, the bi-weekly train service between Mettupalayam and Tuticorin via Madurai and Coimbatore will be operated next month.

The train (No. 16766) will depart from Tuticorin at 10.50 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays to reach Mettupalayam at 7.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the train (16765) will depart from Mettupalayam at 8 p.m. and reach Tuticorin at 4.20 a.m. the following day.

The train will have stoppages at Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalet, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Kovilpatti stations.

Thanking the Railways for the announcements, K. Jayaraj, Member, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, attributed the new announcements to the team work and consistent efforts of many associations in Coimbatore.

J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum and former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, welcomed the new announcements.

