Expedite road widening work, says consumer organisation

‘The plan is under discussion for almost a decade now’

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has urged the Departments and institutions concerned to take necessary steps and widen the road near the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in the city.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, the Highways Department has plans to widen the road and is also looking at a flyover at the Lawley Road junction. However, it needs land to proceed with the proposals. These plans are under discussion for almost a decade now. The subject was discussed at the recently held meeting of the District Road Safety Committee too.

An official of the Highways Department said that they were working on an alignment that would involve minimum land acquisition.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said the entire stretch from Mettupalayam Road to Lawley Road junction and beyond that needs to be widened. Central and State government organisations should part with land available for public projects and there should not be delays in land acquisitions for road or flyover works.