‘Expedite maintenance work’

The Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday asked Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd. to expedite the maintenance work at the Peelamedu transit station.

The Corporation asked the company to do so after Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath made a surprise inspection at the Peelamedu station.

The station is from where the company compacts and collects the waste that the Corporation hands over after collecting it from various wards. From the transit station, the company takes the compacted waste to its plant in Vellalore.

Sources familiar with the issue said the company shut down the plant for a few days every year to replace the metal sheets that compacted the waste. The plates underwent significant corrosion and damage compacting waste.

This year, the company had stopped the compacting machine a week ago to replace the plates. It usually took less than a week, but this year it appeared to have taken more days and that was what the Commissioner wanted to find out.

At the station, the sources said, the company representatives had promised that the compacting machine would be ready by Tuesday evening. The company sources said the waste compacting would resume on Wednesday.