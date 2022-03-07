Exhibition conducted as part of Consumer Day celebrations in Salem

Visitors at an exhibition on food adulteration held at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

An awareness exhibition on safe consumer habits and safe food habits was conducted at the Salem Collectorate as part of National Consumer Day celebrations.

Displays from various departments, including Labour and Food Safety, were placed as part of the awareness event. Weights, measuring jars and other weighing instruments generally used at stores were placed for display. Public were advised on ways to check irregularities in weighing machine and other measuring instruments. Salem District Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials visited the stalls.

The Food Safety Department displayed methods to check adulteration in food items like honey, tea powder and other commonly used items in households. The public were advised on easy techniques for checking at home adulteration in food items. Awareness on use of synthetic food colours were also given to the public.

Public were advised on use of food colours and its effects on health. They were also told about food safety guidelines and consumer complaint number to report food adulteration.