EVMs, VVPATs distribution to Assembly segments begins in Krishnagiri

March 22, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The distribution of EVMs and VVPATs to the six Assembly segments began in Krishnagiri on Friday under the supervision of political party representatives with the process monitored by heavily armed security personnel.

The distribution began upon the completion of first schedule randomisation of the ballot units, control units and the VVPATs on Thursday.

Collector K.M. Sarayu supervised the distribution of the EVMs and VVPATs. The EVMs and VVPATs that included 2,267 ballot units, 2,267 control units, and 2,455 VVPATs for the 1,888 polling booths were distributed to the six Assembly segments. The EVMs and VVPATs for Uthangarai Assembly constituency will be secured at the Block Development Office; for Bargur, the EVMs will be secured at the Taluk office; for Krishnagiri, they will be secured on the taluk office campus in Krishnagiri; for Vepanapalli, at the taluk office in Shoolagir; for Hosur, at the Government Arts College and for Thally Assembly constituency, at the taluk office in Denkanikottai.