HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Events held to mark World Wetlands Day in Coimbatore

February 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The World Wide Fund for Nature – India (WWF-India) observed the World Wetlands Day at Sulur tank in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Around 50 students from the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sulur, were taken on an educative early morning walk around the lake to observe birds and local biodiversity.

Resource persons from WWF-India guided the students to watch birds, and identify plants and insects along the waterbody. A drawing competition was held in the school and students expressed their creativity through paintings on the theme, Our Wetlands Our Future.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.