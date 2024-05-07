GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode Tangedco urged to enhance transformer load capacity

May 07, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of V.I.P. Garden near Sanarmedu have urged Tangedco to enhance the transformer load capacity so that they receive uninterrupted power supply.

Residents of Lakkapuram, in a petition to the Assistant Engineer, cited frequent power outages during summer. The area has over 400 households, and when power is disrupted in one phase, the voltage goes down in the other phase, and this causes electronic gadgets to be inoperable during night hours.

As the number of households in the area has increased, the transformer is unable to keep up with the increasing demand for power, necessitating frequent repairs. “There is an urgent need to enhance the load capacity in the transformer,” the petition said.

