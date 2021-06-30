Erode, Salem run out of vaccine stock

No vaccination camps will be held in Erode today also

With the district running out of vaccine stock, no vaccination camps were held on Wednesday causing disappointment to the public here.

Since no prior announcements were made, people visited centres across the district in the morning to check vaccine availability. But, boards displaying non-availability of vaccines were kept outside the centres in both the corporation limits and in rural areas.

In Erode, in the absence of prior information on the conduct of vaccination camps, people waited outside the centres from early morning for getting vaccinated. But, later officials informed them that vaccine stock is not available. Officials said that camps will not be held on Thursday also as the State is yet to receive vaccines from the Central government. A total of 4,24,083 persons were vaccinated in the district as of Wednesday.