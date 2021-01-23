Erode reports 9 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,168. While 22 persons were discharged, 124 persons continue to be under treatment.

Sale district saw 12 cases of which 11 cases were indigenous. One patient returned from Namakkal.

A teacher handling middle classes at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kottai here tested positive. However, authorities said the teacher did not take classes for students and was at school only for administrative purposes. Seven teachers, who were in contact with the patient, had been advised to be in quarantine.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported, two patients returned from Karaikal and Salem.