Coimbatore

Erode reports 9 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,168. While 22 persons were discharged, 124 persons continue to be under treatment.

Sale district saw 12 cases of which 11 cases were indigenous. One patient returned from Namakkal.

A teacher handling middle classes at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kottai here tested positive. However, authorities said the teacher did not take classes for students and was at school only for administrative purposes. Seven teachers, who were in contact with the patient, had been advised to be in quarantine.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported, two patients returned from Karaikal and Salem.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 12:18:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-reports-9-covid-19-cases/article33638961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY