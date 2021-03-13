Coimbatore

Erode reports 15 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 14,954. While six persons were discharged, 102 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 11 persons tested positive. According to health officials, nine indigenous cases were reported and two patients returned from Erode and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, four cases were reported, two patients returned from Erode.

